News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Jail for man who robbed Ramsey bookies at knifepoint and fled with thousands in cash

David Edge held knife to stomach of customer in shop during terrifying raid
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST

A man who robbed a Ramsey bookmakers at knife point and ran away with thousands in cash has been jailed.

David Edge, 36, of Grenfell Road, Ramsey, took a large kitchen knife to the shop in Little Whyte at about 1.20pm on 29 June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once inside he demanded staff hand over cash from the till drawers before threatening staff to locate and open the safe.

David Edge was arrested by armed police after the raidDavid Edge was arrested by armed police after the raid
David Edge was arrested by armed police after the raid
Most Popular

He also instructed them to open up the fruit machines before turning the knife to the stomach of a member of the public where he demanded further cash. He made off with around £2,000.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary issued a CCTV appeal later in the day and Edge was identified as the suspect. He was arrested by officers from the Armed Policing Unit the next day in Newton Road where a large amount of cash was also recovered.

Clothing matching what he was wearing in the CCTV was also recovered during a search of his home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Peterborough Crown Court on August 4, Edge was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Constable Sarah Longbottom, who investigated, said: “This incident was incredibly frightening for the people involved.

“Edge entered the premises armed with a weapon and none of the victims knew what his capabilities were. Thankfully nobody was injured, but we should not underestimate the impact that this robbery had on them.