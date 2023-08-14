Jail for man who robbed Ramsey bookies at knifepoint and fled with thousands in cash

A man who robbed a Ramsey bookmakers at knife point and ran away with thousands in cash has been jailed.

David Edge, 36, of Grenfell Road, Ramsey, took a large kitchen knife to the shop in Little Whyte at about 1.20pm on 29 June.

Once inside he demanded staff hand over cash from the till drawers before threatening staff to locate and open the safe.

David Edge was arrested by armed police after the raid

He also instructed them to open up the fruit machines before turning the knife to the stomach of a member of the public where he demanded further cash. He made off with around £2,000.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary issued a CCTV appeal later in the day and Edge was identified as the suspect. He was arrested by officers from the Armed Policing Unit the next day in Newton Road where a large amount of cash was also recovered.

Clothing matching what he was wearing in the CCTV was also recovered during a search of his home.

At Peterborough Crown Court on August 4, Edge was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Constable Sarah Longbottom, who investigated, said: “This incident was incredibly frightening for the people involved.