A man who tried to hide drugs from police by putting them in a boat in his garden has been jailed.

Police carried out a warrant at Christian Grange’s home in Wisbech on 4 January 2022 and discovered drugs including cannabis, diazepam and cocaine.

As officers arrived, they noticed Grange hide a bag of cocaine in a boat in the garden.

Christian Grange

Officers also seized Grange’s mobile phone and that of Amiee Cullen, 32, and found evidence of drug supply.

Grange, 47, of Augustines Road, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B and possession of class C and was sentenced to four years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court last week (9 February).

Cullen, of the same address, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A and possession of class C drugs and was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for 18 months.

Detective Constable Lee Lombardo, who investigated, said: “By executing this warrant we seized a large amount class A, B and C drugs and prevented it from being sold on the streets.

“Drugs cause a huge amount of harm to communities so we will not let up in our campaign to target these criminals and disrupt their trade.