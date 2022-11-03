Jail for man who had crossbow in his car and sprayed officer with pepper spray

A police officer has said ‘it is never part of the job’ to be assaulted after she was sprayed with pepper spray by a man she was trying to help after a car crash.

PC Zoe Pell had gone to the aid of Ashley Flowerday following the incident on Twenty Foot Bridge – but he assaulted her with the spray instead.

Now he has been jailed for 12 months.

Ashley Flowerday

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard how Flowerday, (34), was bleeding from a head injury when response officer PC Pell arrived to help.

However, when she asked Flowerday to sit down so she could provide first aid, he became defensive, reached into his pocket, grabbed a small black cannister and sprayed pepper towards her.

She managed to duck but then felt a burning sensation on her arm. Flowerday ran away and PC Pell called for back-up.

A member of public alerted officers that Flowerday was in a nearby river, and he was found floating on his back. He eventually agreed to come out of the water and was thrown a lifeline rope.

Flowerday was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and his car was searched. Officers found a crossbow, two wrapped packages of cocaine, grinders, weighing scales and a packet of pink pills.

Flowerday, of Church Road, Emneth, Wisbech, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (31 October) where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, having pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and assault by beating of an emergency worker at a previous hearing.

Following the sentencing, PC Pell, who is based in Wisbech, said assaults on officers had a huge impact on a number of different people.

She said: “As a police officer I accept there is a level of risk each day I come into work; however, it is never acceptable or ‘part of the job’ for me to be assaulted.

