Jail for man who 'flourished' knife in Peterborough city centre altercation

A man who ‘flourished’ a kitchen knife in an altercation with a stranger in Peterborough city centre has been jailed for a year.

Cervenak Vojtech was seen on CCTV arguing with a number of members of the public in Long Causeway and Broadway at about 3pm on February 22 last year.

Vojtech (36) was seen carrying two bottles at the time – at least one of which contained alcohol – and produced the knife twice during the 20 minute period.

Yesterday (Tuesday) he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, where he was given a 12 month prison sentence after he admitted possession of a knife in a public place.

Judge Matthew Lowe, sentencing, said the case was a particularly serious one, as there was a chance of serious disorder as a result of Vojtech’s actions.

Chase down city centre alley

Sarah Porter, prosecuting, showed the court the CCTV footage, which started showing Vojtech arguing with a man on a bike on the corner of Long Causeway and City Road.

Ms Porter said: “He (Vojtech) took the knife out of his rucksack, and is seen remonstrating with the man."

The man cycled away, but re-appeared a short time later, and Vojtech was seen following him along Broadway, until the pair reached an alleyway leading to Stanley Park.

The CCTV footage showed Vojtech, with knife in hand, running after the man up the alleyway, and gesticulating at him.

Shortly afterwards, Vojtech, of Harris Street, Peterborough, was arrested by police.

‘Man was offering him a fight’

In interview, he initially said he had been carrying the knife for protection – but later said he used it to open food. He also told police that the man on the bike ad been offering him a fight

He did, however, admit the offences.

Jacqueline Appleton, defending, said Vojtech, who was dressed all in black while sitting in the dock, had shown some remorse for his offending, and called for him to be given a suspended prison sentence.

Judge warns of ‘inherent dangers of carrying a knife’

However, Judge Lowe said the seriousness of the offence, Vojtech’s previous record – which includes prison sentences for burglaries – and the fact he had sought to minimise the seriousness of the offence – meant he could only impose an immediate prison sentence.

He said: “The defendant says the man was offering him a fight. That doesn’t seem to me to amount to anything approaching mitigation.

"The defendant’s behaviour, even without the knife being produced, is such that he would have caused concern and anxiety for members of the public. When the knife was produced those feelings would have been exacerbated further.

"There is no indication by this defendant that he realises the inherent dangers of simply carrying a knife, let alone the inherent dangers of producing a knife during a confrontation, let along chasing after a man with a knife in hand down an alleyway.”