Jail for man who breached Peterborough flat closure order days after restriction was imposed

A man who breached a court order which banned him from entering his Peterborough flat has been jailed, after he was found in the home with locks changed.

The closure order was issued to Geoffrey Holland’s home in Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, on 26 October, following persistent anti-social behaviour at the property.

A partial closure order was issued in September which allowed Holland to remain at his home but prevented visitors from attending.

Court news

However, on multiple occasions police found he was not co-operating with the order and repeatedly encouraged visitors, resulting in a full closure order being sought.

After serving the full closure on 27 October, police officers changed the locks to prevent any unauthorised access.

But while carrying out checks at the flat on Monday (30 October), police officers arrived to find Holland exiting the property and that the locks had been changed.

Holland, 64, was arrested and later charged with entering a premises in contravention of a closure order, which he admitted at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (31 October).

He was sentenced to two months in prison, as well as having a previously suspended five-month sentence activated, taking his total sentence to seven months.

PC Ruth Watson, from Peterborough’s City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, welcomed the sentence that was handed out, and said it sent a message to the local community.

PC Watson said: “Following reports of persistent anti-social behaviour caused by Holland and his visitors within the block of flats, we have been working with the housing provider – Cross Keys Homes – to put in measures to reduce the impact this was having on other residents.

“Holland was given the opportunity to remain at his home, however he showed no regard for the orders imposed by the court and has now found himself spending the rest of this year in prison.