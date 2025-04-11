Jail for man who attacked reveller in Flares nightclub in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ilja Racins left his victim with a broken nose

A man has been jailed after he launched a drunken attack another man in a Peterborough nightclub.

Ilja Racins, 24, was in Flares nightclub on 17 September 2023 when he approached the victim from behind and punched him repeatedly to the head.

A drunken Racins was escorted out the club by security, while the victim, a 22-year-old man, received first aid from staff, and then at Peterborough City Hospital where he was treated for wounds to his face and a broken nose.

The attack happened at the Flares nightclub in Peterborough

Racins, of Lincoln Road, Millfield, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and on Wednesday (9 April), at Peterborough Crown Court, was jailed for ten months.

DC Lloyd Davis, who investigated, said: “This was a cowardly and unprovoked attack, which will no doubt have a lasting impact on the victim.

“There is no place for violence like this in Cambridgeshire, so I am pleased Racins is now behind bars.”