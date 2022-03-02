Jail for man found with thousands of pounds worth of drugs at his home

Michal Jedrzejewski, 27, was arrested at his home in South Parade, Spalding, on 2 November last year (2021) in connection with a separate matter.

However, upon searching the property, police discovered about £6,470 worth of cannabis in “deal bags”.

Jedrzejewski, who has previous convictions for drug offences, was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, which he admitted in court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michal Jedrzejewski

This week (Monday 28 February), he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to a year and two months in prison – nine months for the latest offence, as well as an additional five months for breaching a previously suspended sentence from 2020 when he admitted producing cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, careless driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and obstructing police.

DC Oliver Campbell, who investigated, said: “Jedrzejewski clearly thought he’d gotten away with it after being handed a suspended prison sentence in 2020 and went back to his criminal ways.