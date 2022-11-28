Jail for man found with knife in Peterborough city centre
A man found in possession of a knife in Peterborough city centre has been jailed.
Officers were on patrol on Wednesday afternoon (23 November) when they came across two men fighting in North Street.
The pair were separated, and one man admitted they were fighting after he had tried to buy cannabis from 27-year-old Knighton.
Knighton, of no fixed abode, was found with a lock-knife inside his bag.
He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Friday (25 November) where he admitted being in possession of a knife in a public place, and was jailed for four months.
PC James Westlake said: “Lock knives are illegal to carry in public without good reason, and Knighton was not able to give us a valid reason for why he was found in possession of one.”