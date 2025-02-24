Jail for man digging in bushes with a crowbar also found with knife and cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vaidas Vasiliauskas has been sentenced to six months in prison.

A man found to be carrying a knife after being spotted by police digging some ground with a crowbar has been jailed.

Vaidas Vasiliauskas, 42, was seen digging in bushes in Wheelyard, Peterborough city centre, by an officer from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team at around 3pm on Saturday (February 15).

Vasiliauskas, of Beckets Close, New England was stop-searched and a kitchen knife was found in his rucksack, as well as a small bag of cocaine in his pocket.

The Wheelyard, Peterborough.

He was sentenced to six months in prison after admitting possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a knife, and possession of cocaine at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday (17 February).

PC Kristian Bennett, who investigated, said: “Carrying a weapon, regardless of your reasoning, is completely unacceptable, and I am glad we were able to seize these items before they could have potentially been used in crime.

“I urge anyone with concerns for someone who may be in possession of a weapon to report it to us.”