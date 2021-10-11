Jail for man caught with knife in Peterborough

Court news

Daniel Idiabeta, 23, was driving a car with heavily tinted windows in Paston Ridings, Peterborough, when it was spotted by neighbourhood officers on patrol at about 11am on Wednesday (6 October).

Officers believed the car was also exceeding the speed limit, so stopped it in Gunthorpe Ridings.

When officers searched Idiabeta they found a knife in his waistband and he was arrested.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning, where it was discovered he didn’t have a valid driving licence or insurance.

Idiabeta, of Oakley Road, Luton, admitted possession of an offensive weapon in public and driving without a licence or insurance.

On Thursday (7 October) at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court he was jailed for six months. He was also ordered to pay £145 costs, a £128 victim surcharge and given six penalty points.

PC Charlie Adams said: “Carrying a knife in public is completely unacceptable. The fact Idiabeta has been jailed shows how seriously the courts take this issue.