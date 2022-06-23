A mallet-wielding burglar who was disarmed by one of his victims has been jailed for more than a decade.

David Kinlan, 46, and two accomplices burst into a family home in Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, at about 8.50pm on 20 December 2019, armed with a mallet.

A woman in her 50s and her then teenage daughter were sat in the living room on the first floor when they were startled by Kinlan and two other men walking up the stairs who shouted “it’s the police, give us your phones, give us your money”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Kinlan

The woman’s husband appeared from a bedroom but was pushed onto a sofa while his wife was struck to the head, causing a deep wound.

Teenager pinned down by member of gang

The teenage girl was pinned down by one of the group but managed to get away by kicking out and running upstairs in an attempt to call for help, however the man caught up with her and dragged her back down the stairs.

The father managed to wrestle hammers off two of the men and push them down the stairs where they fled.

He returned upstairs where he found the third man going through a wardrobe and managed to wrestle him out of the house as well.

DNA found on weapon key to bringing culprit to justice

Police and ambulance were called and the mother taken to hospital for treatment for her head wound.

DNA samples taken from the mallet left behind came back from testing as a match for Kinlan, of Medworth, Orton Goldhay, who was arrested, alongside his brother, Gerard Kinlan.

They were both charged with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon, which they denied.

However, David was found guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in April, while Gerard, 39, of Fellowes Gardens, Fletton, was cleared of both charges.

David Kinlan given 16 year sentence

Yesterday (Wednesday 22 June), David appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to 16 years in prison of which he must serve a minimum of 11 years and nine months before being considered for release.

He is also subject of an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting any of the victims.

Detective Sergeant Tom Hunt, who investigated, said: “This was an horrific ordeal for the family who had their home invaded by masked and armed men.

“I commend the father who acted so bravely in disarming the men who were posing a threat to his family. His actions undoubtedly put an end to the violence and in keeping one of the weapons at the scene, we were able to forensically recover evidence which led us to David Kinlan.

“This type of aggravated burglary is thankfully very rare in our county and the result yesterday shows how seriously they are taken by the criminal justice system.”