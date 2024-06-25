Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lee Courtney has been jailed for 16 months.

A paedophile who was caught with 140 indecent images of children has been jailed.

Lee Courtney, 33, was found to have the images on a Samsung mobile phone which was seized from a house in Churchill Road, Gorefield, on Monday, March 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers had arrived to arrest him after he had not notified police of two of his email accounts, which put him in breach of Sex Offender Register notification requirements imposed for seven years in January 2021.

Lee Courtney.

Back then, Courtney received a 26-month sentence, suspended for two years, after being convicted of three counts of making indecent images of children and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register until January 2028.

The Samsung mobile phone had also not been declared to officers which was a breach of a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) that was put in place following his conviction.

On Thursday (June 20), Courtney, of North Brink, Wisbech, was jailed for 16 months at Cambridge Crown Court after having pleaded guilty to breaching a SHPO, failing to comply with Sex Offender Register notification requirements and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney will also remain on the Sex Offenders Register for an additional three years (until January 2031) and has had his current SHPO extended by 10 years (until January 2036).

PC Natasha Alwin, who investigated, said: “Despite having a suspended sentence and being aware of his SHPO and notification requirements, Courtney reoffended and tried to lie about a mobile phone he thought he could hide from us.