A man who knocked his partner unconscious, bit her, damaged her car and threatened her family has been jailed for five years.

Karl Cooke, of Dahlia Close, March, first came to the attention of police when a member of the public called them at just before 6.30am on May 8.

Cooke, 30, had damaged his ex-partner’s Audi TT in March by stabbing its tyres with a knife, smashing a window and scratching it in numerous places.

Karl Cooke and the cannabis found at his home.

The pair had split up two years previously but had argued after a chance encounter two days before the Audi TT was damaged.

However, on speaking to officers about her car’s damage, she reported she had been attacked by him 18 months previously, while they were in a relationship.

She told police that in October 2020, she had been knocked unconscious by him and when she awoke, he was on top of her with his hands around her throat.

‘You know what I’m capable of’

She said Cooke bit her nose, causing a small scar, and covered her face with a pillow until she almost lost consciousness for a second time before getting up and laughing.

The woman added that Cooke had attacked her again in December 2020, with such force she required hospital treatment. At the time, she told hospital staff she had fallen over while getting out of the shower.

Police visited Cooke’s home to arrest him and found the knife used to damage the Audi.

In July, two months after the car damage, the woman received a threatening phone call from Cooke at just after 10.30pm in which he told her: “I’m a man, you know what I’m capable of”.

Cooke called the woman again at 11pm and, in total, 18 times in one hour – with some of them answered in the presence of police.

During the calls, he threatened her and her family.

Cooke admitted assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), damaging property, possessing a knife in public, sending a threatening message and harassment.

Cannabis grown in tent

He also pleaded guilty to further charges of producing cannabis and possessing class A and B drugs after officers found cannabis being grown in a tent at his home in March, 2020.

The cannabis plants were seized, together with more than £1,100 in cash, phones, and other drugs.

In committing the offences, Cooke had breached a suspended sentence and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (February 10), where he was handed five years in prison.

He was also given a restraining order for seven-and-a-half years, preventing him from contacting his ex-partner in any way.

‘Thuggish actions’

DC Chris Enright said: “Cooke’s thuggish actions were disgraceful and I would like to praise the victim for bravely coming forward and confiding in us the abuse she had suffered.

“We will not tolerate domestic abuse or harassment of any kind and I am pleased Cooke has been brought to justice and can now reflect on his actions.