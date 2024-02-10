Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stabbed a teenage boy outside a Fenland restaurant has been jailed.

Kyle Wojtowych, 27, was arrested on the evening of April 21, 2023 after police received a 999 call reporting a stabbing in Station Road, March.

The 17-year-old victim had been waiting outside the Purple Diamond for a friend when he was approached by Wojtowych just after 11pm.

Kyle Wojtowych and the knife he used.

Wojtowych, of Hundred Road, March, asked the boy how much money he had on him before pulling a knife and stabbing him through his left cheek.

The boy managed to run into the restaurant and call for help, before being taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon for treatment.

Police located Wojtowych in nearby Darthill Road at about 11.30pm where he was found still in possession of the knife.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (February 9) where he was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting attempted robbery, unlawful wounding and possession of a knife in a public place.

He will also be subject to an extended licence period of three years upon his release from prison.

Detective Constable James Bennett, who investigated, said: “This was understandably a terrifying incident for a young man who was minding his own business.