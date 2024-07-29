Pictured from left: Benjamin Hollis, 41 and Joshua Longland, 33.

A pair of drug dealers who distributed illegal substances in the Peterborough and Huntingdonshire areas have been jailed.

Officers used a warrant to search the home of Joshua Longland, 33, in College Court, Sawtry, on Friday, April 9, 2021, after receiving intelligence about drug dealing.

They found about £5,000 in cash and a smart phone containing evidence of drug dealing, including text messages and debt sheets.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Checks found Longland to have about £129,000 in his bank account which he could not account for.

“Benjamin Hollis, 41, was found to be working with Longland and officers also used a warrant to search his home in Louthe Way, Sawtry.

“Inside was a block of cocaine, deal bags and a mobile phone containing messages about drug dealing between himself and Longland.”

On Monday (July 22), at Peterborough Crown Court, Longland was jailed for 27 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Longland also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, concerned in the supply of ecstasy, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquire/use/possess criminal property, for which he received no separate penalty.

Hollis was jailed for 21 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, being concerned in supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply MDMA. Hollis also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, which will remain on file.

PC Tom Russell, from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Drugs ruin the lives of so many people, so it is only right Hollis and Longland have been brought to justice and are now behind bars.