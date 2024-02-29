News you can trust since 1948
Jail for drug courier who supplied cocaine across Peterborough

Asa Wilson locked up for more than a year after mobile phone evidence helped bring him to justice
By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 16:12 GMT
A drug courier who helped to supply cocaine in Peterborough has been jailed for more than a year.

Asa Wilson, 35, delivered the class A drug to buyers at locations including Eye, Parnwell and Stanground, between 3 February and 27 May, 2021.

A mobile phone and number linked to Wilson provided evidence of his movements.

Asa WilsonAsa Wilson
Asa Wilson

On Monday (26 February), at Huntingdon Law Court, sitting as Luton Crown Court, Wilson, of Grange Road, Middlesborough, was jailed for one year and nine months, having pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine.

DC Michael Riley welcomed the sentence and said: “Wilson played a key part in transporting class A drugs across Peterborough with no regard to the detrimental effects they have on society.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, please report it through the force website.

