Jail for drug courier who supplied cocaine across Peterborough
A drug courier who helped to supply cocaine in Peterborough has been jailed for more than a year.
Asa Wilson, 35, delivered the class A drug to buyers at locations including Eye, Parnwell and Stanground, between 3 February and 27 May, 2021.
A mobile phone and number linked to Wilson provided evidence of his movements.
On Monday (26 February), at Huntingdon Law Court, sitting as Luton Crown Court, Wilson, of Grange Road, Middlesborough, was jailed for one year and nine months, having pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine.
DC Michael Riley welcomed the sentence and said: “Wilson played a key part in transporting class A drugs across Peterborough with no regard to the detrimental effects they have on society.”
If you suspect drug dealing in your area, please report it through the force website.