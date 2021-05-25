Jail for driver after 100mph police pursuit

Chatteris man Gareth Harrison, 29, drove along the A141 in Cambridgeshire on 4 July last year (2020) when his car triggered officers’ ANPR for potential drug supply and drug driving.

Officers attempted to pull over Harrison but he sped off, reaching speeds of more than 100mph and a pursuit started.

Officers caught up with him as he was doing 108mph, overtaking on blind bends. Harrison continued to drive erratically, jumped a red light and drove 60mph in a 30mph residential area of St Ives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

Harrison’s car was successfully stung but he continued at speeds of up to 65mph, even though his tyre had started to deflate and others had no rubber left.

Utilising specially trained tactics, the vehicle was brought to a stop and the driver’s drug wipe tested positive for Cannabis.

He was arrested for dangerous driving and possession of class B drugs after a bag of cannabis was later found in the car by a police dog.

Gareth Harrison, of Plover Close, Chatteris appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (20 May) after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving and possession of a class B drug. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, disqualified from driving for two years and five months and must complete a retest.