Jail for 'cowardly' Peterborough stalker who left victim with fractured nose

A man who stalked his ex-partner before launching an attack which left her with a fractured nose has been labelled as cowardly by police.

Sajaad Ahmed, 39, spilt up with his partner in July 2020 but continued to go to her house uninvited.

On 26 July, Ahmed shouted at her for ending the relationship and punched her in the face, fracturing her nose and causing bruising.

Ahmed was arrested but continued to offend on bail, following the victim on five occasions and making threats to kill her on Snapchat in September 2020.

On Friday (19 May), at Cambridge Crown Court, Ahmed, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was jailed for three years and three months and handed a 10-year restraining order, having pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

He was also found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm in relation to an incident in which he drove at a woman, injuring her foot, in the early hours of 12 June 2021.

Ahmed was driving a BMW X1 and had become involved in a confrontation with the woman and some other pedestrians in Peterborough city centre.

DC Amanda Pickering said: “These cowardly attacks must have been incredibly frightening for both victims and I am delighted justice has been served.