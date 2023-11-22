Jail for 'cold and callous' rogue trader who targeted Peterborough pensioner
A rogue trader who targeted an elderly man and hassled him for money for unnecessary work on his roof has been jailed.
Lee Holliday, 41, first approached the victim, who lives in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, and claimed to have spotted an issue with his roof while repairing his neighbour’s in February this year.
He claimed he could fix it with some damp spray for £800. The victim agreed and paid Holliday, but never saw him complete any work. Holliday then kept returning and demanding more money, claiming the level of work needed had increased along with the cost.
The victim withdrew more than £1,300 in total, at different times from different ATMs, and handed the cash over to Holliday, who was with him.
However, the victim’s brother and neighbour both reported Holliday to police and officers visited the ATM machines where the victim had withdrawn the cash to obtain CCTV images of Holliday.
He was arrested at his home in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, and later pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.
Holliday was sentenced to six months in prison, ordered to pay £665 in compensation and handed a restraining order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week (16 November).
Detective Constable Andrew Donaldson, who investigated, said: “Holliday was cold and callous in his pursuit of the victim, demanding more money for work on his home which likely wasn’t needed and was never carried out.
“He took advantage of the victim’s vulnerability so I am glad justice has been done today.”