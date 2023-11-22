Jail for 'cold and callous' rogue trader who targeted Peterborough pensioner

Lee Holliday ordered to pay his elderly victim hundreds of pounds in compensation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rogue trader who targeted an elderly man and hassled him for money for unnecessary work on his roof has been jailed.

Lee Holliday, 41, first approached the victim, who lives in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, and claimed to have spotted an issue with his roof while repairing his neighbour’s in February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He claimed he could fix it with some damp spray for £800. The victim agreed and paid Holliday, but never saw him complete any work. Holliday then kept returning and demanding more money, claiming the level of work needed had increased along with the cost.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

The victim withdrew more than £1,300 in total, at different times from different ATMs, and handed the cash over to Holliday, who was with him.

However, the victim’s brother and neighbour both reported Holliday to police and officers visited the ATM machines where the victim had withdrawn the cash to obtain CCTV images of Holliday.

He was arrested at his home in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, and later pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holliday was sentenced to six months in prison, ordered to pay £665 in compensation and handed a restraining order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week (16 November).

Detective Constable Andrew Donaldson, who investigated, said: “Holliday was cold and callous in his pursuit of the victim, demanding more money for work on his home which likely wasn’t needed and was never carried out.