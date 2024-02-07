News you can trust since 1948
Jail for Cambridgeshire paedophile who tried to lure two people he believed were children into sexual activity

Alfred Dempster used social media to try and contact young children
By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:11 GMT
A paedophile who tried to lure two people he believed were children into sexual activity has been jailed.

Alfred Dempster, 57, began talking to an “11-year-old girl”, who was actually a member of an online child activist group, on KIK Messenger before moving onto Whatsapp.

He asked them to send an explicit photo, touch themselves.

On another occasion Dempster also began speaking to another decoy, this time one pretending to be a 14-year-old girl.

Again on KIK and Whatsapp, Dempster asked for photos, said he wanted to have sex

Dempster was arrested at his home in Nene Quay, Wisbech and had electronic devices seized.

On Friday Dempster was jailed for two years and six months, having admitted two counts of attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

DC Zip Lloyd said: “This was a disgusting case where Dempster showed intent to potentially sexually assault two children.”