Jail for Cambridgeshire paedophile who tried to lure two people he believed were children into sexual activity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A paedophile who tried to lure two people he believed were children into sexual activity has been jailed.

Alfred Dempster, 57, began talking to an “11-year-old girl”, who was actually a member of an online child activist group, on KIK Messenger before moving onto Whatsapp.

He asked them to send an explicit photo, touch themselves.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfred Dempster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another occasion Dempster also began speaking to another decoy, this time one pretending to be a 14-year-old girl.

Again on KIK and Whatsapp, Dempster asked for photos, said he wanted to have sex

Dempster was arrested at his home in Nene Quay, Wisbech and had electronic devices seized.

On Friday Dempster was jailed for two years and six months, having admitted two counts of attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.