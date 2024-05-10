Jail for Cambridgeshire man who held knife to throat of former friend
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man from Wisbech who strangled a former friend and held a knife to her throat has been jailed.
Police described Martin Newton’s behaviour as ‘deplorable’ and welcomed the jail sentence that was handed out last week.
Cambridge Crown Court heard how Newton, 43, contacted the victim on 18 May last year. She became concerned for his welfare due to the nature of his message and went to his home in North End.
They had a drink together before they had a disagreement and Newton went to the kitchen where he grabbed a knife.
Cambridgeshire Police said that he held the knife to her throat and put pressure on her neck so that she could not call out for help.
The victim managed to get the knife away from her throat but cut her hand in the process.
Police and ambulance were called, and Newton was arrested.
When officers spoke to the victim she told them about a previous occasion, in December 2022, when Newton strangled her and held her arms tightly, causing bruising.
Newton admitted two counts of non-fatal strangulation, assault causing actual bodily harm and wounding.
On Friday (3 May), at Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed for a total of two years.
DC Ryan Ellington, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Newton’s behaviour was deplorable. The victim was concerned for his welfare, and in return he attacked her.
“I’m pleased he has now faced justice for his actions.”