Jail for arsonist who threatened to burn Peterborough health centre to the ground

An arsonist who put residents lives at risk when he started a fire at care accommodation has been jailed.

Callum Lilliot, 20, dropped a cigarette on his coat which he then threw on his bed at his care accommodation in Awdry Drive, at about 10pm on Boxing Day last year.

He later threatened to hurt staff at a Peterborough health centre by burning it to the Ground.

Callum Lilliot

Now he has been given a three year sentence, to be served at a Young Offenders Institution.

Police officers had initially been called to the Wisbech property when Lilliot threatened to jump out of a second-floor window – but emergency services arrived to find smoke coming from an open window.

Fearing there were people inside, an officer began to kick the door down before a carer opened it with a key.

The officers tried to tackle the fire but were beaten back by the smoke and heat, which lead to two of them being taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Four residents and carers were evacuated, with Lilliot arrested a short time later despite claiming the fire had been an accident.

Temporary accommodation had to be found for other residents.

In a further incident on December 29, Lilliot rang 999 and said he wanted to hurt staff at the Edith Cavell Centre, in Peterborough, by burning it down.

Lilliot pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday to two counts of arson with intent to endanger life, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and threatening to damage/destroy property.

He was sentenced to three years’ detention in a young offenders institution.

Detective Sergeant Lee Womak, who investigated, said: “Lilliot showed little regard for the safety of others when he decided to deliberately drop his cigarette on his coat and start a fire.