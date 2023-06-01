Investigation launched after fight between girls at Queensgate Shopping Centre

Neighbourhood police patrols are being ramped up near Queensgate Shopping Centre – after incidents involving teenage anti-social behaviour.

It comes as police in Peterborough were called at 6.46pm, on 30 May, by shopping centre security, who reported a fight between two girls inside the centre.

Cambridgeshire Police has launched an investigation and anyone with information should report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

Incidents of city centre anti-social behaviour have been reported to police in Peterborough to tackle.

Inspector Lyndsay Mylchreest, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of concerns from the public about youth-related anti-social behaviour (ASB) and violence in the city centre, in particular around the Queensgate area, which is why it has been set as a priority for the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team to tackle.