Investigation launched after fight between girls at Queensgate Shopping Centre
Neighbourhood police patrols are being ramped up near Queensgate Shopping Centre – after incidents involving teenage anti-social behaviour.
It comes as police in Peterborough were called at 6.46pm, on 30 May, by shopping centre security, who reported a fight between two girls inside the centre.
Cambridgeshire Police has launched an investigation and anyone with information should report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.
Inspector Lyndsay Mylchreest, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of concerns from the public about youth-related anti-social behaviour (ASB) and violence in the city centre, in particular around the Queensgate area, which is why it has been set as a priority for the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team to tackle.
“We continue to work closely with local businesses, and the local authority to implement positive changes, and have and will continue to take action against anyone found to be causing ASB or committing a crime.”