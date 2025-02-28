Inmate charged following violence that caused HMP Peterborough to be placed in 'lockdown'

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The victim remains in Peterborough City Hospital.

A man has been charged in connection with a violent incident inside HMP Peterborough on Thursday morning (January 27).

Police were called at 8.45am with reports of an inmate having been assaulted and suffered what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 21-year-old victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

HMP Peterborough.HMP Peterborough.
HMP Peterborough.

The prison was place into ‘lockdown measures’ during the incident. Cases due to be heard at Northampton Crown and Magistrates’ Courts via video link were all cancelled by judges after the court was told of that prisoners were not able to come to the video room at HMP Peterborough because the prison was ‘locked down’ Feliciano Mendes, 21, was arrested and has since been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 28).

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice