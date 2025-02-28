Inmate charged following violence that caused HMP Peterborough to be placed in 'lockdown'
A man has been charged in connection with a violent incident inside HMP Peterborough on Thursday morning (January 27).
Police were called at 8.45am with reports of an inmate having been assaulted and suffered what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries.
The 21-year-old victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.
The prison was place into ‘lockdown measures’ during the incident. Cases due to be heard at Northampton Crown and Magistrates’ Courts via video link were all cancelled by judges after the court was told of that prisoners were not able to come to the video room at HMP Peterborough because the prison was ‘locked down’ Feliciano Mendes, 21, was arrested and has since been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 28).