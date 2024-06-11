Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prisoner who attempted to escape from custody while receiving hospital treatment has had his sentence extended.

James Whitlock, 39, injured himself at HMP Whitemoor, near March, on August 20, 2022 and was taken for medical attention.

It was decided the injuries to his neck were too severe to be treated in the prison, so he was escorted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he underwent surgery.

After the surgery Whitlock asked to use the shower. He remained chained to one of the officers, but they stayed outside the cubicle.

James Whitlock.

While inside, he managed to use the taps to break from the chain. He covered his hands with his gown so the officer wouldn’t notice and then ran as they made their way back to his treatment bay.

He was chased by the officers for a short distance before he was detained and taken back to the prison.

Earlier that year Whitlock had been jailed for 15 years for using explosives to steal cash machines in Essex and London.

On Friday (June 7) at Cambridge Crown Court, Whitlock, previously of Walton on the Naze in Essex, had his sentence extended by a year after he admitted attempting to escape from lawful custody.

DC Emma Purser said: “Whitlock was very quickly detained after this escape attempt – only managing to get a few metres from the officers.