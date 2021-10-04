‘Incredibly dangerous’ man jailed after attempt to attack ex in her own home in Peterborough

Trevor Virgo, 56, who has a history of violent offending, broke up with the victim in September last year, but on the evening of Saturday, 5 December, he travelled from London to her Peterborough home.

With a rope in his back pocket and knowing where a spare key was kept, he approached the house and switched off the electricity box for the CCTV system.

The victim noticed her outside security light had been activated and the CCTV switched off and as she looked out of the kitchen window she saw Virgo. Terrified, she dropped to the floor and hid, crawling through her flat to make sure all doors were locked. She heard Virgo enter the main hallway and attempt to open the door to her flat.

Trevor Virgo

She contacted her daughter to call police on her behalf, so as not to make any noise, however Virgo left before police arrived.

Detectives were able to track his movements and two days later he was arrested in London.

The victim told officers Virgo had turned up at her home unannounced several times and repeatedly contacted her prior to the incident on 5 December.

She said she was in fear of him, he was very controlling and she believed he had come to kill her.

Virgo, of John Silkin Lane, Deptford, London, was found guilty of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and causing fear of violence by harassment following a trial at Huntingdon Law Court in July.

On Friday (1 October), he appeared at Basildon Crown Court where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with a further five years on licence upon release. Sentencing, Judge Edward Collery commended Detective Sergeant Justin Parr and his colleagues for “impressive” police work.

Det Sgt Parr said: “Virgo is an incredibly dangerous man. In 1987 he was convicted of child destruction, grievous bodily harm and assaulting police officers, for which he was sentenced to life in prison, and was released only a few years ago.

“I have no doubt he intended to cause his former partner serious harm the day we were called, all because she had ended their relationship.

“Fortunately, we were able to intervene, however, we know this isn’t always the case. I would urge anyone who has concerns about a partner, or ex-partner’s behaviour to get in touch with us and make a formal report. Measures can be put in place to prohibit contact and protect those who are being harassed or feel unsafe in their own homes.”