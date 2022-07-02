Elton Townend-Jones

The sentence of Elton Townend-Jones, 52 has increased by three years after the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

Townend-Jones engaged in a course of sexual abuse against the victim when she was between the ages of 10 and 14, which included raping her.

There were at least 25 occasions where the offender assaulted the victim by penetration whilst she was under the age of 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On March 23, Townend-Jones was sentenced to a Special Custodial Sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment with a one-year extended licence at Cambridge Crown Court. This was later increased on May 6 by Cambridge Crown Court to 17 years’ imprisonment with a one-year extended licence.

Following the sentencing the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP, referred Townend-Jones’ sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

On June 30, the Court of Appeal found his original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it 20 years’ imprisonment with a one-year extended licence.