Officer of the BCH road policing unit said: "The driver of this vehicle thought he was covered to drive other vehicles on his own policy.

In pictures: Stolen vehicles, no insurance and dozy parkers - drivers stopped in Peterborough and across region this week

This week’s roundup of the BCH Road Policing Unit activity in Peterborough and across the region features a variety of incidents tackled by officers including several vehicles taken off the road in the city.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 5:02 am

These included a stolen van, cars stopped in Peterborough, vehicles seized from uninsured drivers, a crazy piece of parking and many other offences.

This is a selection of the vehicles that were pulled over and the comments officers made.

1.

Officers stopped this vehicle in Peterborough. They said: "No licence and no insurance = no car. "

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. 29/11/21

Another car stopped in Peterborough. Officers said: "Peterborough . No insurance. Driver reported/vehicle seized."

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. 29/11/21

This car was stopped in Peterborough and officers said: "Stop check. No Insurance / Tax. Driver reported. Vehicle seized."

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. 27/11/21

Police said: "The driver of this vehicle has an expired Mot and no insurance. Stopped on their way to work which is now a chilly walk instead of a warm drive."

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 2