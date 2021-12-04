In pictures: Stolen vehicles, no insurance and dozy parkers - drivers stopped in Peterborough and across region this week

These included a stolen van, cars stopped in Peterborough, vehicles seized from uninsured drivers, a crazy piece of parking and many other offences.
This is a selection of the vehicles that were pulled over and the comments officers made.
1.
Officers stopped this vehicle in Peterborough. They said: "No licence and no insurance = no car. "
2. 29/11/21
Another car stopped in Peterborough. Officers said: "Peterborough . No insurance. Driver reported/vehicle seized."
3. 29/11/21
This car was stopped in Peterborough and officers said: "Stop check. No Insurance / Tax. Driver reported. Vehicle seized."
4. 27/11/21
Police said: "The driver of this vehicle has an expired Mot and no insurance. Stopped on their way to work which is now a chilly walk instead of a warm drive."
