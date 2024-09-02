In Pictures: Police find drugs worth more than half a million pounds following Wisbech blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police seized hundreds of plants worth around £685k

Cambridgeshire Police are investigating cannabis grows discovered following a major fire last week.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called out to a fire in Oldfield Lane, Wisbech on Thursday, August 22. UK Power Networks also attended, and thankfully no-one was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambs police said: “After Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service dealt with the initial blaze which was thought to have started because of an electrical fire, it looked like someone may have been abstracting electricity!

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the scrapyard in Wisbech

“Our neighbourhood officers did some digging and discovered a cannabis factory on land near the scrap yard, seizing 306 plants worth up to about £257,000 which were growing inside lorry trailers!

“Later the same afternoon we received information about a potential cannabis factory in Mount Pleasant Road, so we made our way over to check it out. The suspicions were right, and across three floors within a warehouse we found another grow, but this time worth up about £430,000!

“In the space of 24 hours, we have removed more than £685,000 worth of cannabis from Wisbech and seriously disrupted someone’s ‘businesses’.”

Police said there have been no arrests yet, but their investigations are ‘ongoing’.