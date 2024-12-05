IN PICTURES: Inside the house of horrors near Peterborough where 18 dogs and 3 cats were caused 'unimaginable suffering'

A woman who admitted neglecting 21 animals in her care, causing them “unimaginable suffering”, has been sentenced.

Tina Shortell, 67, failed to care for the dogs and cats at a property in Guyhirn, near Wisbech.

Police received a call from a local dog warden in April this year following reports from residents of dogs fighting and a “rotten smell” coming from the address.

A Cambs spokesperson explained: “Officers forced entry and found 18 dogs and three cats living in filthy conditions without access to food or water.

“The animals were seized and veterinary reports found issues including filthy, matted coats soaked with urine and faeces, malnutrition, dehydration, fleas and ulcers. Vets also discovered three of the animals were pregnant.

“Post left at the address led officers to Shortell, who was living in Peterborough.”

Shortell, of Orton Brimbles, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to neglect and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for one year at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (4 December). She was also handed a lifetime ban on keeping animals and ordered to pay costs and £6,000 compensation to the pet rescue charity who helped rescue and care for the animals she neglected.

PC Kirsty Hulley, who investigated, said: “This was a horrendous and shocking case of animal neglect and one I will never forget.

“Shortell caused unimaginable suffering to 21 helpless animals in her care, leaving them with no food or water and suffering in pain from untreated wounds and skin conditions.

“We worked closely with our partners at the council to bring this case to court and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication.

“A special thanks has to go to Ravenswood Pet Rescue. They undertook additional fundraising to cover the associated costs with this case, which were thousands of pounds. They transported all animals to the vets out of hours and cared for and rehomed each of them.

“I’m pleased to report the animals received the treatment and care they deserved following their ordeal and all have now found loving new homes.

She added: “I hope this goes to show how seriously we take cases of animal cruelty and neglect and we will always strive to bring offenders before the courts.”

Councillor Susan Wallwork, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for Environmental Health, said: “This was an appalling case and we thank everyone involved in the rescue of these animals.

“Individuals went above and beyond, working day and night.

“Huge specific thanks to Fenland Stray Dog Service who had an initial call to this incident and Ravenswood Pet Rescue and all its wonderful supporters.

“Finding homes and funding care for such a huge amount of animals, many that needed round-the-clock care in the early days, was a virtually impossible task, but they and the community that’s behind them did it.

“Our environmental health officers continue to work to ensure the property which was left in a shocking state by this terrible use is no longer a blight on the community.”

