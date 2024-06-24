Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Peterborough United defender Mackenzie Lamb has spoken out regarding knife crime after revealing that he has recently been the victim of a stabbing.

Lamb, who was part of the Posh U21 squad until his release earlier this summer, was one of three men injured in a knife attack in Birmingham last Sunday night (June 16).

The incident took place just before 11pm outside of the Five Guys at the Bullring shopping centre following England’s 1-0 win against Serbia in Euro 2024.

Lamb is now recovering after what he has described as a “scary few days.”

Mackenzie Lamb has spoken out about the incident outside of the Bullring.

In a post on X, he said: “Debated with myself whether to post anything or not as it’s still fresh.

“I felt as though I needed to though to spread awareness of the danger of knife crime.

“I’m fortunate that I had good friends by my side to stop the bleeding and get help so quickly or else who knows what could have happened.

“It’s been a scary few days and I’m not sure it’s all sunk in yet.

“I’m just grateful that I’m still there, which some people affected by knife crime can’t say, which is the most devastating thing.

“I just hope that things like this and more serious incidents can make people think it’s ok to step out their front door with knives.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of disorder outside Five Guys, Bullring, Birmingham, at around 10.45pm on June 16.

“A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

"We have carried out CCTV enquiries and spoken to a number of witnesses. We have stepped up patrols in the city centre to offer reassurance to the public.

“Enquiries are ongoing."

Lamb (20) joined Posh’s youth set up from West Brom in the summer of 2022. He is a former Scotland Under 16 international.