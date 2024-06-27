Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Huntingdon home has been issued with a closure order following recent anti-social behaviour.

The order was issued to 4 St George’s Court on Thursday (June 27) after a successful application from Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood officers to Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

The action came as a result of frequent reports of anti-social behaviour, noise complaints reported drug dealing and drug use coming from the address.

A closure order was granted and the property will be partially closed for three months.

4 St George’s Court.

PC Ross Spalthoff, from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Team, said: “Residents living in the surrounding streets of the property have endured no end of anti-social behaviour and drug related incidents.

“The partial closure order will allows the tenant to remain living at the address but will prevent those who have been attending to commit anti-social behaviour and other criminal offences.”

The closure order states that the house be partially closed in accordance with the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014. No one is permitted to enter except the tenant, his immediate family, the property agent and emergency services until September 26, 2024.