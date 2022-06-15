A Chatteris drug dealer has been given a suspended sentence after being caught by police in the town.

Ki Seward, 21, was arrested on 24 May last year after officers carried out a warrant at his home in Chapel Lane.

Inside they found about £360 of cannabis in his bedroom, along with £100 of cocaine, digital weighing scales and several mobile phones.

Court news

Hidden inside the cooker’s extractor hood was a wrap of phenacetin – a cutting agent for cocaine – and a small set of scales.

On 9 June he was re-arrested after fresh evidence came to light.

A further search of his bedroom found another set of scales and a money tin under the bed.

Inside the tin officers found £650 in cash, about £110 of cannabis and about £280 of cocaine.

Seward was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, at Cambridge Crown Court , having previously admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Detective Constable Tom Adams, who investigated, said: “This has been a long investigation with a lot of hard work being put in by the local neighbourhood team who have been aware of concerns from the Chatteris community for many, many months.