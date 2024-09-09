Horrific murder investigation of woman stabbed repeatedly in the neck to feature on TV show

A double episode on the killing will air on Channel 4 from tonight (Monday)

The investigation into the murder of a woman who was stabbed multiple times in the neck will feature in two new episodes of 24 Hours in Police Custody.

They follow the BCH Major Crime Unit as they investigate Eliza Bibby's death at her home in Wisbech in January 2023.

Recounting the horrific case, a spokesperson for Camb Police said: “Eliza, 47, was found by a friend lying in a pool of blood.

Main image: DCI Dale Mepstead pictured on the show. Inset: Eliza Bibby.

“With a list of potential suspects and conflicting accounts, the team faced a difficult task to uncover the truth.”

The investigation discovered a network of drugs activity and possible suspects during the hunt for Eliza’s killer or killers.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who led the investigation, commented: “The documentary follows the team from day one through what is a complex and challenging murder investigation.

“It takes the audience through all lines of enquiries as we work to discover who is responsible for Eliza’s death

Suspect Jamie Boughen stares out of a police cell.

“This was a tragic case which really exposes the devastating consequences of drug addiction, and my thoughts remain with Eliza’s family.”

In November last year, Jamie Boughen was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life in prison, serving a minimum of 22 years.

Boughen, 48, of Waterlees Road, Wisbech, denied killing Eliza in interview and said he couldn’t remember what he was doing the night she was murdered.

The episodes will air at 9pm on Monday (September 9) and Tuesday (September 10).