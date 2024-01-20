HMP Whitemoor inmate who attacked fellow prisoner with a magnet has jail term extended

Russell Ireland attacked the inmate following a confrontation in the canteen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prisoner hit a fellow inmate over the head with a speaker magnet concealed.

The victim suffered serious head injuries after Russell Ireland, 39, attacked him following a confrontation in the canteen at HMP Whitemoor in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two months later, Ireland started a fire in his cell before lunging at staff with a long sharp object as they tried to extinguish the blaze and clear the smoke.

Russell Ireland

Ireland pleaded guilty to unauthorised possession of a knife in prison, arson, common assault of an emergency worker and GBH without intent. He was sentenced to five years and three months, on top of his original sentence, at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (17 January).

Detective Constable Emma Purser, who investigated, said: “Ireland’s violence and destruction seems to know no bounds.