A prisoner awaiting trial for attempted murder died after taking spice – and evidence was later found in his cell that he had been dealing the drug on his wing.

Jake Swords had been on remand in HMP Peterborough for 18 months awaiting trial for the attempted murder of Lucas Barnard.

He had been suspected of dealing spice, a man-made drug that mimics the effects of cannabis, on the wing.

But on June 2, 2021 he was found dead in his cell after suffering the effects of synthetic cannabinoid toxicity.

HMP Peterborough

Acting Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) Kimberley Bingham said in a report released this week that she was had concerns over the availability of synthetic cannabinoids at HMP Peterborough.

Swords was first arrested on December 10, 2019, following a horrific incident in Rushden that ended with the death of his girlfriend Levi Davis.

The PPO report into his death said that he had a history of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol misuse and had previously been diagnosed with ADHD and Asperger’s Syndrome. He heard voices, had anger issues and had previously spent time in a mental health hospital.

While in prison he was diagnosed with a ‘dangerous and severe’ personality disorder and was prescribed medication but was taking it only inconsistently.

He had admitted in August 2020 to a prison worker that he regularly used spice and asked a nurse if she would bring the drug into prison for him. In subsequent months, staff suspected that he was under the influence of spice and was supplying it on the prison wing.

Security intelligence investigations subsequently found that another prisoner had paid a substantial amount of money into a bank account linked to Swords.

He had been on suicide watch several times but had good support as his brother was on the same prison wing.

In March, three months before his death, he made a superficial cut to his neck and said he had stopped taking his medication ‘in retaliation’ because his trial date had been delayed due to Covid and that he was fed up of restrictions.

The night before he died he spoke to another prisoner who said that he had been in pain and had been complaining of a pain in his side for some time.

The report said: “On 1 June 2021, an officer thought that Mr Swords might have taken illicit drugs. The next morning, staff found him unconscious in his cell. An officer radioed a medical emergency code blue and staff responded quickly. Staff tried to resuscitate Mr Swords until paramedics arrived and took over. The paramedics confirmed that Mr Swords had died.”

The report said that although HMP Peterborough has taken some steps to address its drug supply issues, Mr Swords’ death was ‘a reminder that more needs to be done to reduce the availability and detection of drugs.’

When his cell was searched, police found a miniature mobile phone, a number of USB sticks and electric cables, and a number of clingfilm wraps and small glass vials, which contained a residue believed to be spice.

The report said: “There is no evidence that he wanted to take his life or harm himself.”

The ombudsman also said that she was concerned that prison nurses had tried to resuscitate Swords when he was clearly dead as his body was ‘freezing cold’ and rigor mortis had set in. She said this was ‘distressing for staff and undignified for the deceased’.

She said that staff should be given clear guidelines about when resuscitation is no longer appropriate.

It was also recommended that prisoners should be better monitored when suspected to have taken illicit drugs.

The ombudsman said: “We are concerned by the ease with which Mr Swords was able to obtain illicit drugs and it is apparent that the prison must continue to work hard towards reducing supply and demand.”

An inquest in Swords’ death held in July 2024 returned a verdict of death by misadventure.

Anthony Spring was eventually jailed for four-and-a-half years for his part in the original incident. Luke Barnard was found to have stabbed Levi Davis in self-defence and was not prosecuted.