'Hell on Earth' Peterborough home shut by police after nearly two years of violence and threats from the property

A Peterborough home descrobed as ‘hell om earth’ has been partially closed by police following reports about violence and abuse at the property.

The partial closure order was served on 29 Donaldson Drive, Gunthorpe, on Tuesday following a successful application at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court by the force’s Prevention & Vulnerability Hub.

Since May 2022, the force has received numerous complaints about violence and abuse at the property, with the last year being described as “hell on earth”.

The order, which is in place until 5 May, states the property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenant, emergency services, support services and employees of Cross Keys Homes.

It states the flat has been closed to visitors as a person has engaged, or is likely to engage in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, resulting in serious nuisance to members of the public and/or there has been, or if the order is not made likely to be, disorder near the premises associated with its use.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Rob Reay, from the force’s Prevention and Vulnerability Hub, said: “This action has been taken in order to not only hopefully put an end to the disturbance caused to neighbours, but also safeguard the tenant and allow time for her to get support.”