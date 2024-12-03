Hare Coursing: Four Cambridgeshire men arrested and five vehicles seized by police

Police helicopter used to make arrests

Four men from Cambridgeshire have been arrested as part of an operation to crack down on hare coursing.

Lincolnshire Police said a total of eight people were arrested on Monday (December 2), including the Cambridgeshire four.

Now officers have warned others considering going hare coursing in Lincolnshire.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Eight people have been arrested and five vehicles seized following a robust response to suspected hare coursing.

“Officers were initially called at 7.39am on Monday (2 December) to reports of vehicles driving dangerously on the B1192 at Langrick, north-west of Boston.

“Supported by the police helicopter and resources from our response, specialist operations and neighbourhood policing teams four men – one aged 22, two aged 24 and another aged 25 and all from Cambridgeshire – were arrested on suspicion of hare coursing. The men were arrested just off Holdingham roundabout, near Sleaford.

“A further call reporting possible hare coursing at Eastville was received at 11.58am.

“Again, a number of our resources responded to this report and following some fast-thinking and dynamic police work we arrested a further four people again on suspicion of hare coursing offences.

“All eight people remain in police custody.

“We are now asking for anyone who has seen any potential incidents of hare coursing, dangerous driving or anything else suspicious in these areas to make contact with us. We’re also looking for dashcam footage, in particular on the A17, A52 and A153.

“Call 101 quoting Incident 57 of 2 December.”