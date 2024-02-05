'Handgun' reports lead to armed police arresting three people at Spalding home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Armed police made three arrests following reports a man had been seen ‘pointing what looked like a black handgun’ towards a window.
Lincolnshire Police said a number of armed officers were sent to Cathedral Drive in Spalding this morning.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were deployed to an address on Cathedral Drive in Spalding this morning, following a report that a man had been seen inside the address pointing what looked like a black handgun towards the window. Our officers arrested three men from the address; we are investigating offences of them being in possession of an imitation firearm. Following a search of the address a ball bearing gun was found.”
The spokesperson said the police activity ‘must have been a concern’ for those living near-by – but officers were making community visits – including to the local school.
They said ‘there is no ongoing threat.’
The spokesperson also confirmed three men remained in custody.