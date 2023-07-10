Gold and silver stolen from pensioners in burglaries in Spalding and Bourne

Burglars got away with gold and silver in raids on homes in Spalding and Bourne, police have said.

The raids happened between June 30 and July 6, and saw pensioners fall victims to the burglars.

Now Lincolnshire police have linked the two crimes – and are appealing for witnesses.

The first incident happened on West Elloe Avenue in Spalding at some point on June 30 between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm. The second incident happened at a home in Beaufort Drive, Bourne at some point between June 30 and July 2. The final incident was reported in Chaldean Way, Spalding, at some point in the day between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm on July 6.

In each incident, door locks were snapped to break in to the home.