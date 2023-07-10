News you can trust since 1948
Gold and silver stolen from pensioners in burglaries in Spalding and Bourne

Police linking three burglaries
By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST

Burglars got away with gold and silver in raids on homes in Spalding and Bourne, police have said.

The raids happened between June 30 and July 6, and saw pensioners fall victims to the burglars.

Now Lincolnshire police have linked the two crimes – and are appealing for witnesses.

Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
The first incident happened on West Elloe Avenue in Spalding at some point on June 30 between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm. The second incident happened at a home in Beaufort Drive, Bourne at some point between June 30 and July 2. The final incident was reported in Chaldean Way, Spalding, at some point in the day between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm on July 6.

In each incident, door locks were snapped to break in to the home.

If you have any information, or CCTV footage that could be relevant, contact Detective Sergeant Paul Gurney on [email protected]