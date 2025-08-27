Get your bike security marked in Peterborough's Cathedral Square this weekend
The session, which is being run by Cambridgeshire Police, will take place between 10am and 12pm on Saturday (30 August).
There is no need to book a place – just bring your bike along.
Sgt Steve Rose said: “These are events we hold regularly in the city centre that allow us to put a tamper proof sticker on your bike and register that on an internet system.
“The benefits are that we find lots of bikes around the city that we don’t know who they belong to, and we can’t return them to the owners.
"If your bike is registered with a bike marking tag, that allows us to check that tag, find out who the owner is, and return them to you.”