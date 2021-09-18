Games area in Peterborough will be locked after spate of vandalism

A vandalised basketball hoop at Cardea MUGA.

Vandals targeted the games area in Cardea this week, damaging one of the basketball hoops and leaving it discarded on the ground.

The decision was then taken by Aragon Direct Services to lock the area on health and safety grounds.

It is not yet known when it will be reopened.

Stanground South ward councillor Cllr Chris Harper has appealed for anyone with information about the vandalism to report it.

In a Facebook post, he said: “The MUGA near the pavilion has had to be locked by Aragon on health and safety grounds due to vandalism.