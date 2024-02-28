Fundraising campaign launched to help Whittlesey Cricket Club after yobs destroy pitch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help Whittlesey Cricket Club after yobs riding quad bikes destroyed the club’s pitch.

Members of the community club were left heart broken after the damage was caused at about 8pm on Monday, 19 February.

The pitch at the ground near the Manor Leisure Centre in the town was covered with deep tyre tracks after the vandals crashed through fences.

With just a few weeks to go before the season starts, volunteers have been left with a race against time to get the ground ready for action.

The club had only recently spent hundreds of pounds on the pitch, which is used by adult players as well as a growing youth section.

The appeal, arranged by Stuart Smith, reads: “I don't like cricket....I love it! Do you? Like many community cricket clubs across the country, Whittlesey Cricket Club in Cambs also love cricket but any hopes and dreams were dashed by mindless vandals last week.

"Riding quad bikes across the centre of the pitch and churning up the prepared playing surface, the club are now facing a race against time to be ready for the start of the new season. Returning to their spiritual home last year after a period of playing at a satellite ground, Whittlesey Cricket Club had high hopes and expectations for 2024. Please do not allow these criminals to get away with it and ruin the dreams of a small community. I played my formative years at Whittlesey Cricket Club and it provided a safe environment to prosper, learn, compete and develop. It is the beating heart of the Community!”

An appeal has been launched to find the culprits. PC Gary Stabler said: “This was a shocking act of vandalism to a community facility and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area .

“Any CCTV or doorbell footage from the Aliwal Road and Station Road area would also be helpful from that time period.”

Anyone with information or footage should report it through the force website using reference 35/11997/24.