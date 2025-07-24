Funding boost for Cambridgeshire Police's rural crime team

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s campaign to tackle rural crime has received a boost thanks to a £47,000 cash injection.

The money, awarded by National Highways’ Social Value Fund, will pay for four new in-car automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems for the force’s the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT).

The ANPR technology allows officers to quickly identify vehicles linked to criminal activity in rural areas, enabling prevention of rural crime and the pursuit of criminals.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall, who leads the RCAT and submitted the funding application, commented: “Farms and rural businesses are often in isolated locations, and of course, criminals need vehicles to travel.

Cambridgeshire Police have received £47,000 in extra funding for their Rural Crime Action Team.

“These new ANPR systems will make a real difference in allowing us to identify vehicles of interest, pursue criminals, and hopefully prevent future crime.

“Thank you to National Highways for providing the funding. Within the first week, one of the new ANPR systems has allowed us to arrest a wanted person, locate a cloned van, and identify a missing person’s vehicle.”

Lee Galloway, National Highways Project Director, said: “We’re proud to support the work of Cambridgeshire police through our Social Value Fund.

“Tackling rural crime is an important part of supporting the communities our scheme passes through, and it’s great to see this funding already making a real difference.

“Our work isn’t just about building roads and improving junctions - it’s also about leaving a positive and lasting legacy for the people who live and work in the area.”

Find out more about the National Highways Social Value Fund on the National Highways website.