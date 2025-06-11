Frustration as Peterborough day centre for learning disabled adults repeatedly targeted by thieves

A day centre in Peterborough for adults with learning disabilities has been left devastated after being targeted by thieves.

The Helping Hands Day Centre at the Fenlake Business Centre in Fengate was first targeted last month (May 17).

CCTV images show two youths- at just after 1:50am arriving by car, parking right outside of the door of the centre, going around the side of the building and then stealing a bike which belonged to a member of staff, who had been rushed to hospital on the same day.

Then, just after midnight on Monday (June 9), another CCTV video shows two youths arriving at the centre again and going down the side, where it is unclear what took place but no evidence of damage or theft has been found.

The Helping Hands Group day centre.

Nevertheless, the incidents have left members of staff at Helping Hands very uneasy and fearful of what may happen in future.

The centre is a day centre for adults with learning disabilities, with up to 45 visiting on a daily basis. The centre was opened in 2011 with the aim of offering opportunities to people to progress in important areas such as independence, life skills and work experience.

More information about the organisation and the incidents themselves can be found on The Helping Hands Group Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thehelpinghandsgroup.

Co-founder Neil Gilby said: “It is so annoying. We don’t know why we are being targeted or what they are after.

“It’s hard to think we are being targeted for the work we do here. It’s not like we are a bad place, we try to do good for the people in our community.”

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that a crime has was raised and an investigation carried out but that no arrests were made and the investigation is pending further lines of enquiry.