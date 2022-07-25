July 13
Joshua Gibson (30) of Council Street, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Fined £60, costs £60
Petar Fotev (45) of Guilsborough Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (95ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to possession of a knife
Community order – unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Disqualified from driving for two years – cam be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 1/8/23
Scott McSpadden (38) of Clarkson Court, Wisbech
Guilty plea to theft of a razor set (value approx £50 from Tesco)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Aleksandra Kuszynska (30) of Turner Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence
July 14
Arslan Yasin (30) of Northfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre
Absolute discharge
Mohammed Akram (48) of Vere Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence