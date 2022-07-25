From drink driving to shop lifting – Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results revealed

Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:00 am

July 13

Joshua Gibson (30) of Council Street, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Fined £60, costs £60

Petar Fotev (45) of Guilsborough Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (95ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to possession of a knife

Community order – unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Disqualified from driving for two years – cam be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 1/8/23

Scott McSpadden (38) of Clarkson Court, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft of a razor set (value approx £50 from Tesco)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Aleksandra Kuszynska (30) of Turner Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence

July 14

Arslan Yasin (30) of Northfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Absolute discharge

Mohammed Akram (48) of Vere Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence

Peterborough