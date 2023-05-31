News you can trust since 1948
'Frightening' man who stalked ex-girlfriend for six months and robbed her jailed for three years

On one occasion, da Silva even went into her back garden and began smoking but ran off when disturbed by her father.
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 31st May 2023, 15:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:16 BST

A man who continuously stalked his ex-partner, as well as robbing her, has been jailed.

Lino da Silva, 23, began stalking the victim over a six-month period from January last year after their relationship ended in November 2021.

Da Silva repeatedly turned up at her home, her friend’s homes as well as harassing her through calls, texts and social media.

Lino sent some private pictures of his partner to friends and has now been jailed.Lino sent some private pictures of his partner to friends and has now been jailed.
‘Sinister campaign’

In May last year, da Silva went to the victim’s friend’s house in Eastfield, Peterborough, and saw she was in her car so he began banging on her window and forced her to stop by walking in front of the car.

The woman managed to drive away but da Silva followed and was seen with what looked like a knife.

The following month, da Silva’s stepped up his sinister campaign against his former partner.

On 18 June, he saw the victim leaving her friend’s house in Eastfield and approached her.

The victim was frightened as da Silva pushed passed another friend and grabbed her arms.

Da Silva then grabbed her bag and pulled it down before running off with it and her iPhone.

Later that month, da Silva called the victim from an unknown number, making references to her “violating him” and that he would be coming round to her house.

About 20 minutes later, she heard a loud bang and found her parents talking to da Silva and her car damaged.

Da Silva also threatened to disclose private images of the victim if she didn’t drop the investigations against him.

He did send some private pictures and videos to friends as well as strangers and once again threatened the victim into dropping investigations, telling her it would get worse unless she does.

On Tuesday (30 May) at Peterborough Crown Court, da Silva, of Miller Way, Peterborough, was jailed for three years and six months having pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm and distress, damaging property, sending communication of an indecent nature, robbery and possession of cannabis.

PC Trevor McSparron said: “Tackling domestic abuse is one of our priorities as a force and we will always push for the strongest-possible punishments for offenders as well as safeguarding victims.

“Lino da Silva’s behaviour was very frightening and terrorised the victim so I am pleased he is now behind bars.”