The vehicle was registered to an address in Hampton, Peterborough

A man took out finance on a brand-new £45,000 BMW under a false name and then ceased making payments - has received a suspended sentence.

Christopher Hudson, 44, bought the 320i M-Sport from a dealership in London in October 2021 under the name of Jeremy Trodwell, but failed to make any payments towards the finance from December that year.

A spokesperson for Cambs police explained: “After numerous attempts to contact him, the finance company finally received a reply in March 2022. Hudson lied, saying he was in hospital with Covid and had been for the past two months, but he would make full payments including any arrears as soon as he got out. However, he made no further payments, and his agreement was terminated and a request to repossess the vehicle issued.

“After many failed attempts to recover the vehicle at the address it was registered to in Hampton, Peterborough, police in Sussex received an ANPR hit for the vehicle – now classified as stolen – at Gatwick airport in August 2022. Officers pulled it over and spoke with the Hudson, who was driving.

“He claimed the car was registered to Jeremy Trodwell who was his friend and he was unaware whether the payments were up to date. He also claimed he didn’t have any ID on him or proof of insurance.

“After officers explained that without ID or proof of insurance the car would be seized, Hudson admitted he used to go by the name of Jeremy Trodwell.”

Hudson, of Sunray Avenue, Bromley, Greater London, pleaded guilty to fraud. He was sentenced to 15 months, suspended for two years at Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday (August 2). He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and a victim surcharge totalling more than £1,000 and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

PC Christopher Ogden, who investigated, said: “It’s quite clear Hudson never had any intention of paying for the vehicle when he took out the finance. He used a different name, a false address and claimed he was seriously ill with Covid, all to avoid making payments.

“His fraudulent behaviour cost the finance company thousands of pounds and months of hassle. It’s an insult to other law-abiding citizens who live within their means and pay their dues. If you can’t afford a brand new BMW, you can’t have one.

“I hope this shows how seriously we take these crimes – we will always strive to put offenders before the courts.”