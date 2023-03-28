Four more people have been arrested in connection with disorder in Fenland earlier this month that left a man with serious injuries.

Police received multiple calls at around 1pm on March 18 reporting violence in the Hornbeam Close area of March.

A man and woman, both in their 30s, were injured.

Hornbeam Close, March.

The man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by ambulance, whereas the woman suffered minor injuries and was seen by paramedics at the scene.

A 41-year-old man from March has now been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on bail until June 21.

Two men aged 33 and 39 from March have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in violent disorder. They have been released on bail until June 16.

A 27-year-old woman, also from March, has been arrested on suspicion of conducting malicious communications. She has been released on bail until June 23.

These follow the arrests of a 36-year-old man from Greater London and a 41-year-old woman earlier this month on connection with the incident. Both are still on bail.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should contact police online or call 101 and quote Operation Aroma.

