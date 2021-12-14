Four fined at court for illegally picking bluebells

Court news.

King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard how Robert Barnes, aged 30, of Park Lane, Spalding, Saskia Jackson, aged 28, of Lowgate, Spalding, James Cross, aged 30, of Anfield Road, Spalding and Katie Bingham, aged 20, of Anfield Road, Spalding left their homes in Lincolnshire back in March, while the country was under tier four lockdown restrictions, to travel over an hour to Fakenham in Norfolk to commit the offences.

Police attended the privately owned woods on Tuesday 23 March 2021 after receiving a call from a member of the public who reported seeing people acting suspiciously in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several large sacks and mail bags filled with approximately 8000 bulbs that had recently been uprooted.

Native British Bluebells are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act along with all other native wild plants and bulbs, and it is an offence to intentionally uproot any wild plant unless authorised to do so.

Barnes and Jackson appeared at the court on December 1, while Cross and Bingham appeared at the court on October 14. They all pleaded guilty to charges of uprooting wild plants.

Norfolk police said Bingham and Cross were fined and ordered to pay costs totalling just under £500 each.

Jackson was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £270